Judge orders 13 immigrants released
PHILADELPHIA • A federal judge in Harrisburg ordered the immediate release Tuesday of 13 immigrants from detention centers across Pennsylvania, saying authorities have not taken adequate measures to protect them from the threat of a coronavirus outbreak behind bars.
The group, from countries across the globe, are being held in county jails that contract with ICE and face deportation proceedings or have pending asylum claims. They appear to be one of the largest groups of immigrant detainees in the nation subject to a court-ordered release since the pandemic’s start. Each has underlying medical conditions that lawyers with the ACLU of Pennsylvania said put them more at-risk should an outbreak erupt behind bars. U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III ordered ICE to free them on personal recognizance bonds from facilities in York, Clinton and Pike counties before the end of the day Tuesday.
—
Andrew Jack, 76, dies of coronavirus
SYDNEY • Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76.
The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.
“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.
Jack appeared in “Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi” as General Ematt, as well as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.”
His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is quarantined in Australia, posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully.”
—
Pastor says he’ll keep violating ban
BATON ROUGE, La. • A Louisiana pastor charged with six misdemeanors for holding church services in violation of a ban put in place to control the coronavirus said Tuesday that he would continue to ignore the ban because God told him to.
Pastor Tony Spell was issued a summons Tuesday for holding services at the Life Tabernacle church in the city of Central in violation of an order from Gov. John Bel Edwards prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, said East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore. Each violation carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $500 fine, Moore said.
NEWS SERVICES