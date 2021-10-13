You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Today's Digital Newspaper
The Gazette
58°
Fair
Toggle navigation
Search
Search
Sign Out
Sign In
Subscribe
My Account
Archive Information
Search
Manage Account
Buy Our Photos
Subscription Terms of Service
Home
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Justice
Politics
Government
Business
Military
Colorado Springs Traffic
Colorado Watch
Education
Wildfires
U.S. & World
Marijuana
Pikes Peak Courier
Cheyenne Edition
Woodmen Edition
North Springs Edition
The Tribune
Special Reports
E-Edition
Blogs
Podcasts
Newsletters
Submit a News Tip
Woodland Park RE-2 school board races feature 2 opposing groups of candidates
Colorado Springs weather: Sunny Wednesday with snow and rain possible Thursday
Sports
U.S. Air Force Academy Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Sports Betting
Denver Broncos
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Hockey
Olympics
Paul Klee
Gazette Preps
Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Videos
Weidner Field
Woody Paige
Ed McCaffrey headlines 2022 class for Colorado Sports Hall of Fame
Paul Klee: To honor Mike Shanahan again, Broncos should smack these Jon Gruden-less Raiders
Opinion
Editorials
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Contact Elected Officials
Build Back Better — for our kids
LETTERS: Problematic conditional ADU
Life
Around Town
Food
Faith & Values
Health
Home & Garden
OutThere Colorado
Parenting
Pets
Travel
Special Sections
Young Colorado Springs restaurant owner is a go-getter: From cannabis to tacos and now back to medicine
Pikes Pick: See 3 bands in one night at Lulu's in Manitou Springs
A&E
ColoradoSprings.com
Best of the Springs
Dining & Drink
Restaurant Reviews
Pop Culture
Comics/Puzzles
Horoscopes
Tv
Music
Rolling Stones drop 'Brown Sugar' due to 'conflicts' over slave lyrics
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, an enduring emo band, celebrates 15 years in Colorado Springs
Obits
Place an Obituary
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Jobs
Garage Sales
Shop for Cars
Legal Notices
Merchandise
Dogs
Rentals
Service
Various/Misc.
Post an Ad
Shop Local
Graduation Announcements
Real Estate
Photo/Video
Photos
Videos
Sports Photos
Sports Videos
Instagram
PHOTOS: Best Sapper Competition at Fort Carson Kicks Off Wednesday
PHOTOS: Teddy Roosevelts at the Royal Gorge
About
About the Gazette
Account Center
Contact Us
Report an Issue
Employment Opportunities
Copyright Information
Reprint Information
Become a Carrier
Subscription Terms of Service
Archives
e-Edition
Mobile Apps
Google Survey FAQ
Share This
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Election tips: How, when and where El Paso, Teller county voters can cast their ballots
2021 Voter Guide: Races and issues in El Paso and Teller counties
Sign up for our newsletters and get news that matters sent to your inbox
PHOTOS: Miners’ Pumpkin Patch at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry
page 7 briefs
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Updated
2 min ago
Comments
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Load comments
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Subscribe
Login
Trending Now
Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth
Bidens attend wedding of nephew to former Real Housewives cast member
Tattered Cover bookstore expanding to Colorado Springs
Family shares story of shooting victim Sally Strelecki from Colorado Springs: 'Our tight-knit family will never be the same'
Colorado babysitter sentenced to 21 years for child abuse
Online Poll
Poll: Do you like the addition of the new e-scooters in downtown Colorado Springs?
You voted:
Yes!
Not a fan.
Not sure yet.
Vote
View Results
Back
Local Events
Get the Newsletter
The latest breaking news, delivered straight to your email!
Subscribe
Get a Subscription
Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe
Follow our Facebook
Get real time news updates
Follow
Gazette.com
Coloradosprings.com
Gazettepreps.com
Best of the Springs
OutThereColorado.com
© Copyright 2021
The Colorado Springs Gazette, L.L.C.
, 30 East Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.