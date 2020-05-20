Body of ex-WWE star Gaspard found
LOS ANGELES • The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.
Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.
He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.
The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.
Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Tyme, along with his partner, JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”
He was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted by a lifeguard, police said. A wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO • President Jair Bolsonaro unveiled rules Wednesday expanding the prescription of chloroquine, the predecessor of an anti-malaria drug promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, for coronavirus patients despite a lack of clinical proof that it is effective.
Chloroquine was already being used in Brazil for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized in serious condition, and under the new regulations, it can be given to people with lighter symptoms such as abdominal pain, cough or fever, according to the Health Ministry.
More than 291,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Brazil, the third most in the world after the United States and Russia. The country’s single-day death toll from the virus hit a new high of more than 1,100.
U.S. extending border enforcement
WASHINGTON • A Trump administration policy of quickly expelling most migrants stopped along the border because of the COVID-19 pandemic was indefinitely extended Tuesday, with a top U.S. health official arguing that what had been a short-term order was still needed to protect the country from the virus.
The order issued by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, authorizes Customs and Border Protection to immediately remove migrants, including people seeking asylum, as a way to prevent the potential spread of the virus while in custody.
news services