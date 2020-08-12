Report: 41 children abused by nonprofit
PHILADELPHIA • Understaffing and inadequate supervision of staff and patients plagued a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century, a newspaper investigation found.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that some victims were as young as 12 and had IQs as low as 50 when they said they were assaulted by staff at campuses of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, which is headquartered near Philadelphia. The center treats children with intellectual disabilities, mental disorders and trauma.
Ten said they were assaulted at three suburban Philadelphia campuses of Devereux, which has been in existence for more than 100 years and is now the nation’s leading nonprofit health organization of its kind. Others said the abuse occurred at facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, New York and Arizona.
Despite $467 million in annual revenues, Devereux understaffed its campuses and failed to adequately supervise its patients and staff members, who all too often disappeared for hours and slept through shifts, the newspaper reported.
—
Trump admin. eases showerhead rules
WASHINGTON • The Trump administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn’t getting wet enough.
Publicly talking about the need to keep his hair “perfect,” President Donald Trump has made increasing water flow and dialing back long held appliance conservation standards — from light bulbs to toilets to dishwashers — a personal issue. But consumer and conservation groups said the Department of Energy’s proposed loosening of a 28-year-old energy law is unnecessary and wasteful.
—
Tribune closing five newsrooms
NEW YORK • Tribune Publishing Company, which owns some of the most storied newspapers in American journalism, said Wednesday that it is closing the newsrooms at five of them, including New York’s Daily News and The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. The Orlando Sentinel in Florida, The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa., and the Carroll County Times in Maryland — will continue to be published with employees working from home.
Employees were told they would be working at home until at least January.
news services