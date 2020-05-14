Teen, forced to have chemo, dies at 22
HARTFORD, Conn. • Cassandra Callender, who was forced by Connecticut courts as a teenager to undergo chemotherapy for cancer, has died after a five-year battle with the disease, her mother said Thursday. She was 22.
Callender, of Windsor Locks, died Tuesday at home, where she had been in hospice care for four months, Jackie Fortin said.
“The cancer never went away,” Fortin said. “They said they saved her life. They lied. She suffered for five years. It was horrific. If you did that to your dog, you’d get arrested.”
A judge in 2015 ordered Callender, known as “Cassandra C.” during her legal fight, to undergo chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She had refused treatment, saying she didn’t want to poison her body.
She and her mother had missed several appointments, and doctors notified the state Department of Children and Families, which stepped in, according to court documents.
A juvenile court judge removed Callender, who was 17 at the time, from her home and placed her under guard in the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Her case went to the state Supreme Court, which ruled in January 2015 that the department wasn’t violating her rights.
—
Whistleblower: U.S. lacks plan
WASHINGTON • Despite White House claims, the U.S. still lacks a comprehensive battle plan against the coronavirus in critical areas including masks, testing, treatments and vaccines, whistleblower Rick Bright warned Thursday in testimony before a House committee. “Our window of opportunity is closing,” he declared.
—
Men accused in slaying hires lawyers
DECATUR, Ga. • Attorneys for two white men accused of pursuing and killing a black man in Georgia said Thursday their clients have been vilified and cautioned against a rush to judgment in a case that has drawn national attention.
Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
The case stirred outrage after a video of Arbery’s final moments surfaced online last week.
The case stirred outrage after a video of Arbery’s final moments surfaced online last week.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to take over the seemingly stalled investigation and the McMichaels were arrested less than 48 hours later.
news services