AG releases Cuomo transcripts
ALBANY, N.Y. • Over an 11-hour interview with investigators last July, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 63, defiantly denied allegations he sexually harassed women and sparred with the lawyers questioning him, accusing one of being out to get him, according to a transcript released on Wednesday.
New York Attorney General Letitia James made public hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted by two independent lawyers, hired by her office, during their monthslong probe of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
In their interviews with investigators, conducted over several months, the women accusing Cuomo of misconduct laid out their horror stories of working for a boss who made comments about women’s looks, asked questions about sex and gave inappropriate touches and kisses. The transcripts covered interviews done with 10 of the women who accused Cuomo of misconduct, plus the interview that Cuomo himself gave July 17.
Most of the allegations, and Cuomo’s defenses, have been aired publicly before in interviews, news conferences and a report published by James’ office in August that sparked public outrage and pushed Cuomo to resign from office. But the transcripts offer a new level of detail on the allegations against the Democrat and Cuomo’s confrontational interview. Cuomo insisted he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened.
—
Senate panel to hold hearing on FCC pick
WASHINGTON • The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said on Wednesday it will hold a Nov. 17 confirmation hearing for a new term for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, but will not immediately move forward with a hearing for another nominee for the telecommunications regulator.
Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a new term on the five-member commission and designated her chair. Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler, who served as an FCC chairman under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. The Commerce Committee will not immediately hold a hearing on Sohn’s nomination.
The committee will also consider the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission at the Nov. 17 hearing. Biden waited more than nine months to make nominations for the FCC, which has not been able to address some key issues.
—
Supreme Court hears Texas dispute
WASHINGTON • The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in a dispute over whether the city of Austin, Texas, violated the First Amendment by regulating the location of digital billboards through a local ordinance.
The rule is meant to preserve the city of Austin ‘s skyline and prevent drivers from being distracted by changing advertisements.
Austin’s ordinance bans billboard companies from altering existing signs into digital ones, while the city still allows digital billboards on the property of businesses advertising their products but prohibits them elsewhere in the city, including on roadside signs.
news services