WASHINGTON (WE) Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday.
The two articles were filed for negligence of duty, with House Republicans citing an uptick in various crimes as justification for filing the articles. Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R) claimed that there have been almost 1,000 homicides in Philadelphia in the last 22 months in addition to "over 1,000 carjackings since the beginning of the year," according to the Philadelphia Tribune.
“We know that the policies of the current Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner are directly correlated to the breakdown of law and order,” said Benninghoff. “Due to his failed vision of criminal justice, crime is allowed to wage war on the good people in Philadelphia.
The House GOP hopes that someone else who is "actually interested" in putting criminals behind bars will take Krasner's place, Benninghoff said.