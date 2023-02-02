LOS ANGELES (AP) Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.

Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne said.

The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but said he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.