An overloaded electrical circuit caused a fire in southeast Colorado Springs Friday.
The fire at 4169 Morley Circle was contained to the garage of the single-family residence, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The living area sustained some smoke damage.
Fire investigators determined that an overloaded electrical circuit caused the blaze.
Engine 11 on scene reporting a garage fire pic.twitter.com/aNweXThqPf— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 7, 2022
