More than two million pounds of P.F. Chang’s frozen entrees have been recalled due to "misbranding and an undeclared allergen," the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced over the weekend. The meals recalled are P.F. Chang's Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and the Asian-themed restaurant's Chicken Fried Rice.
The food safety organization said Saturday that the frozen dinners both contain milk as an ingredient. Conagra Brands, which distributes the dinners to supermarkets across the U.S., discovered during a routine label check that milk was left off the label.
The meals were produced on various dates between Oct. 1, 2018 and April 11, 2019, with "best-by" dates of Sept. 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020.
