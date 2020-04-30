Colorado's most feared venomous beasts are emerging from their dens.
But rattlesnakes aren't out to bite you, reminds Frank McGee of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"They are not particularly aggressive," says the area wildlife manager based in Colorado Springs. "That's the whole point of the rattling, to warn people and predators to stay away from them."
Yes, this is a misunderstood creature, which, CPW will have you know plays a crucial role in our ecosystem, eating insects and larger pests while staying in the middle of the food chain.
So don't go to the trails thinking rattlesnakes are out to get you. Instead, McGee encourages, think about what you can do to avoid those potentially fatal fangs.
"A lot of times the people who are bitten are doing something they shouldn't be doing," he says. "Trying to move (the snake) or provoking it in some fashion. I think probably the remainder of the incidents that happen are from people not being aware that it's there."
McGee cautions hikers to stay alert, especially in this time of social distancing, when people are giving each other wide berths while passing.
"Hopefully we're giving each other more space and stepping aside," McGee says. "If people are stepping off trail, I think it probably would be wise to look where they step."