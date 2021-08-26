As Vail Resorts on Thursday unveiled opening dates for its iconic ski slopes in Colorado, the company also announced last season's pandemic-related restrictions are not in the works for this winter.

"Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19," read the company's press release. "Details of any necessary safety protocols will be communicated ahead of the season as the situation continues to evolve."

The release added that last season's reservation systems, aimed at thinning crowds, are not planned for the winter ahead.

The announcement comes as the delta variant continues to rise in Colorado and across the world, along with "breakthrough" cases in fully vaccinated people.

The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest numbers since mid-May. In a press conference this week, Gov. Jared Polis said hospital capacity "is not currently in jeopardy" and added he would not, for now, implement restrictions.

Lockdowns in Australia forced some ski resorts to close this month, including Vail Resorts' Perisher.

The company plans to kick off its North American season in Summit County at Keystone, where snowmaking upgrades have led to opening day hopes of early October. Breckenridge and Vail are slated to host skiers Nov. 12, with Beaver Creek and Crested Butte following Nov. 24.

