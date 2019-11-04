ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Starsmore Discovery Center — 2120 Cheyenne Canyon Road.
• Canya Cañon Trail Race and Family Hike, to benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, 11 a.m. Sunday, $25-$80. Registration: cheyennecanon.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Rock Pond to Rock Canyon, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center parking area.
• Wapiti Trail, 10 a.m. Saturday, Wapiti Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Triathlon
SATURDAY
UCCS Indoor Triathlon — Indoor swim, stationary bike and treadmill, 8 a.m., Gallogly Recreation and Wellness Center, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Cost and registration: uccs.edu/usatri60
Nature
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Weekend Raptor Talks, 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays, free.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Adventures: What Makes a Mammal? for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Homeschool Fridays: Walk the Wetlands, for children in grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Free Day, Nov. 11.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Girls on the Run 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Run for the Red 5K, 9 a.m. Sunday, Legacy Loop Plaza.
• Canya Cañon 5K, 11 a.m. Sunday, North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
SATURDAY
Bear Fun Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $15-$60. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
Snow sports
FRIDAY
Warren Miller’s “Timeless” — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $20; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Volunteering
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
