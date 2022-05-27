The San Carlos Ranger District has announced that two campgrounds near La Veta are closed due to damage and blocked access caused by fallen trees.

The Blue Lake Campground, Bear Lake Campground and Bear Lake Day-Use Area are closed indefinitely, while day access to Blue Lake remains open.

According to a press release, "During the winter and early spring seasons, the district experienced many strong wind events causing an extensive amount of timber to blow down, causing damage to campsites, blocking access to parts of the recreation sites and raising concern for public safety in these areas."

The Forest Service will be assessing conditions, removing trees and making repairs as needed before reopening decisions are made, the press release said.

“Hundreds of spruce trees in and around the campgrounds have blown down and the remaining standing trees are now more susceptible to wind damage,” said district ranger Steven Sanchez.

“The risk of trees falling while people are camping, parking or recreating in the developed campground sites is very high.”

Reservations for both campgrounds have been canceled and refunded.