A 55-year-old skier died after an accident at Eldora Mountain Resort on Dec. 30. According to a Facebook post from Boulder-based Backpacker’s Pantry, its owner and president Rodney Smith from injuries in a crash.
Smith was found unconscious at about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 after what appeared to be a collision with a tree. No witnesses were present at the time of the crash. Smith was airlifted to a hospital after the crash and died Jan. 1.
According to the Backcountry Pantry statement, Smith was “doing what he enjoyed doing the most,” on the mountain with his two sons. Also included in Backpacker’s Pantry’s statement was the assurance that the company plans to stay true to Smith’s mission of creating sustainable products.
Backpacker’s Pantry is best known for its freeze-dried trail meals, with products sold in large-scale retail chains like REI.
This is the third skiing death of the 2019-2020 season, with the previous two including a 29-year-old woman who was caught in an avalanche and a skier who was found unconscious at Keystone Resort.