Ski season is officially days away, with Wolf Creek Ski Area announcing it will have a lift spinning for early-season turns this weekend.
A Wednesday afternoon post made on Facebook by the ski area announced that the beginner Nova Lift would be open on Saturday and Sunday. The ski area reported that 14 inches of snow has recently fallen on the resort.
Wolf Creek will be the first resort in Colorado to open for the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season.
Last year, the ski area opened on Oct. 28 as the first resort to open in Colorado. The Treasure and Bonanza lifts were also open in addition to Nova last year.
Located near Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado, Wolf Creek Ski Area is well-known for getting some of the highest snow totals in the state -- about 430 inches per year. The spot has eight lifts and 77 runs, with 1,600 skiable acres.
Three other Colorado resorts are also known for their early openings, including Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Keystone. These resorts have yet to tease an earlier opening given recent snowfall with the exception of Arapahoe Basin, which said it would be opening "soon."