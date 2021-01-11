almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

 Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

Climbing

JAN. 19

Colorado Mountain Club Program Virtual Meeting — 7 p.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybzne5ls.

Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.

• Nature's Classroom: Walk to Wetlands, for children in grades preK-2, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 22, $4 per person.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

FEB. 6

Guided Hike at Paint Mines Interpretive Park — 9-11:30 a.m., 29950 Paint Mine Road, Calhan, $4-$5. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Nature

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Chickadees & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday and Jan. 28, $3 per person.

• Save the Eagles, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

• Nature Adventures: Digging Dinosaurs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21, $3 per person.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

FEB. 6

Rainbow Falls Winter Waterfall Viewing — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., west end of Manitou Springs, $1 donation. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

FEB. 20

Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.

Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., west end of Manitou Springs, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

MARCH 26

Desert Highlights Trail Running Camp — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail-running-camp.

Snow Sports

SATURDAY

Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run Training Ride & Run — 10 a.m., Fort Collins; tinyurl.com/y83vfpnf.

JAN. 24

Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run Training Run — 10 a.m., Lyons; tinyurl.com/ya35wtoh.

JAN. 30

Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run Training Ride — 9:30 a.m., Boulder County; tinyurl.com/yaqvnhfu.

FEB. 6-14

Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — 600 Park Drive, Lyons, go online for costs. Registration required: oldmanwinterrally.com/signup.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments