Aalmanac
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Cycling
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
• East Side Epic, April 10-18.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 5K, April 10.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Chocolate Bunny Hunt, 9, 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. April 3, call for cost.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Walk the Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. April 16, $4 per person.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
• Nature Adventures: The Very Busy Tree, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. April 1 and 15, $3 per person.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Busy Beavers, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. April 8 and 22, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Bird Ecology, 2-4 p.m. April 7, $4 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Discover Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. April 21, $4 per person.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
APRIL 30-MAY 2
Mountain Plover Festival — Karval. Reservations required: mountainploverfestival.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register, 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Maps & Compass 101, 10 a.m.-noon April 10, $4 per person.
Trouts Frisco — 309B E. Main St., Frisco. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• One-Day Beginner Fly Fishing School, March 27, April 3, April 24 or May 1, $250.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
FRIDAY
Desert Highlights Trail Running Camo — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail- running-camp.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Flagler Cleanup Day, April 3.
• Kinney Lake Cleanup Day, April 17.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
APRIL 24
Great American Cleanup — Along local trails, waterways and parks. Registration required: gacppp.com.
