Almanac

Cycling

Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.

• Fatty Patty 50K, March 20-28.

• East Side Epic, April 10-18.

Hiking

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

• Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 5K, April 10.

• Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, May 22.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

MARCH 18

El Paso Pacers — 9-10:30 a.m., hike location given at registration, $1. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

MARCH 20

St. Patrick's Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen of America building, 2924 N. Beacon St. Stollers can complete course, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Nature

Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910.

• Spring Break Nature Explorers, for ages 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 22, $300. Registration required: catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

APRIL 30-MAY 2

Mountain Plover Festival — Karval. Reservations required: mountainploverfestival.com.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

MARCH 26

Desert Highlights Trail Running Camo — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail-running-camp.

Volunteering

Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.

• Flagler Cleanup Day, April 3.

• Kinney Lake Cleanup Day, April 17.

• Karval Cleanup Day, May 1.

• Hugo Cleanup Day, May 15.

• Ramah Cleanup Day, May 29.

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

APRIL 24

Great American Cleanup — Along local trails, waterways and parks. Registration required: gacppp.com.

