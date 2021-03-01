Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Almanac
Cycling
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
• Fatty Patty 50K, March 20-28.
• East Side Epic, April 10-18.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 5K, April 10.
• Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, May 22.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
MARCH 18
El Paso Pacers — 9-10:30 a.m., hike location given at registration, $1. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
MARCH 20
St. Patrick's Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen of America building, 2924 N. Beacon St. Stollers can complete course, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910.
• Spring Break Nature Explorers, for ages 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 22, $300. Registration required: catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
APRIL 30-MAY 2
Mountain Plover Festival — Karval. Reservations required: mountainploverfestival.com.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MARCH 26
Desert Highlights Trail Running Camo — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail-running-camp.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Flagler Cleanup Day, April 3.
• Kinney Lake Cleanup Day, April 17.
• Karval Cleanup Day, May 1.
• Hugo Cleanup Day, May 15.
• Ramah Cleanup Day, May 29.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
APRIL 24
Great American Cleanup — Along local trails, waterways and parks. Registration required: gacppp.com.
