Almanac
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Water Detectives, for ages 6-12, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Cahill Cabin and Pond, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Camper Services parking area.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• School Pond and Stoner Mill, 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center parking area.
• Full Moon Hike, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
MAY 22
Geology Walk — 8:30 a.m., Rainbow Falls. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Discover Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, $4 per person.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Busy Beavers, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.
• Motorless Morning, 5-8 a.m. Saturday; coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning.
• Nature Crafts, 2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Streamer School, Saturday, $325.
MAY 8
Youth Fishing Derby — For ages 5-15, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Willow Springs Ponds, Fountain Creek Regional Park. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MAY 15
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 3-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration required: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Karval Cleanup Day, May 1.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
SATURDAY
Great American Cleanup — Along local trails, waterways and parks. Registration required: gacppp.com.
MAY 21
Rainbow Falls Invasive Weed Removal Day — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: elpasocountynature centers.com.
