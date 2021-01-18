ALMANAC
Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Climbing
TUESDAY
Colorado Mountain Club Program Virtual Meeting — 7 p.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybzne5ls.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk to Wetlands, for children in grades preK-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
FEB. 6
Guided Hike at Paint Mines Interpretive Park — 9-11:30 a.m., 29950 Paint Mine Road, Calhan, $4-$5. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature Adventures: Digging Dinosaurs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Chickadees & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 28, $3 per person.
• Canvas & Cookies, for ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, $30.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
FEB. 6
Rainbow Falls Winter Waterfall Viewing — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., west end of Manitou Springs, $1 donation. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
FEB. 20
Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.
Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., west end of Manitou Springs, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MARCH 26
Desert Highlights Trail Running Camp — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail-running-camp.
Snow Sports
SUNDAY
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run Training Run — 10 a.m., Lyons; tinyurl.com/ya35wtoh.
JAN. 30
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run Training Ride — 9:30 a.m., Boulder County; tinyurl.com/yaqvnhfu.
FEB. 6-14
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — 600 Park Drive, Lyons, go online for costs. Registration required: oldmanwinterrally.com/signup.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
