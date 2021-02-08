Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Cycling
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
• Tennessee Pass, Friday-Sunday.
Hiking
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Rock Pond Hike, 9 a.m. Feb. 20.
• Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk, noon-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
THURSDAY
El Paso Pacers Hike — 10-11:15 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $1 donation. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/el-paso-pacers.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Animal Antifreeze, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday and Feb. 25, $3 per person.
• Canvas & Cookies, for ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $30.
• Nature Adventures: Wildlife Games, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom Home Studies: Discover Wetlands, for grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 19, $4 per person.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
FEB. 20
Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.
Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.
BEGINNING MARCH 1
Wilderness Camping Reservations — Online reservations for Rocky Mountain National Park for wilderness camping will only be taken online beginning at 8 a.m. March 1: nps.gov/romo/planyour visit/wilderness-camping.htm.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
THROUGH SUNDAY
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — 600 Park Drive, Lyons, go online for costs. Registration required: oldmanwinterrally.com/signup.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Kinney Lake State Wildlife Area tree planting, Saturday.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
