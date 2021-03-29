almanac

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

Almanac

Cycling

Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.

• East Side Epic, April 10-18.

Hiking

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

• Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 5K, April 10.

• Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, May 22.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Chocolate Bunny Hunt, 9, 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, call for cost.

• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Walk the Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. April 16, $4.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.

• Nature Adventures: The Very Busy Tree, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and April 15, $3.

• Nature Adventures: The Very Busy Tree, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and April 15, $3.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Busy Beavers, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. April 8 and 22, $3.

• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Bird Ecology, 2-4 p.m. April 7, $4.

• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Discover Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. April 21, $4.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Maps & Compass 101, 10 a.m.-noon April 10, $4.

• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Maps & Compass 101, 10 a.m.-noon April 10, $4.

• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Maps & Compass 202, 10 a.m.-noon April 17, $4.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

MAY 15

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 3-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration required: cmzoo.org/run.

Volunteering

Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For more info and to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.

• Flagler Cleanup Day, Saturday.

• Kinney Lake Cleanup Day, April 17.

• Karval Cleanup Day, May 1.

• Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

APRIL 24

Great American Cleanup — Along local trails, waterways and parks. Registration required: gacppp.com.

