Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Almanac
Cycling
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
• East Side Epic, April 10-18.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 5K, April 10.
• Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, May 22.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Chocolate Bunny Hunt, 9, 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, call for cost.
• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Walk the Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. April 16, $4.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: The Very Busy Tree, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and April 15, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Busy Beavers, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. April 8 and 22, $3.
• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Bird Ecology, 2-4 p.m. April 7, $4.
• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Discover Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. April 21, $4.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register, 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Maps & Compass 101, 10 a.m.-noon April 10, $4.
• Nature's Classroom Field Trip Series: Maps & Compass 202, 10 a.m.-noon April 17, $4.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MAY 15
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 3-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration required: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For more info and to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Flagler Cleanup Day, Saturday.
• Kinney Lake Cleanup Day, April 17.
• Karval Cleanup Day, May 1.
• Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
APRIL 24
Great American Cleanup — Along local trails, waterways and parks. Registration required: gacppp.com.
