almanac
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Climbing
JAN. 19
Colorado Mountain Club Program virtual meeting — 7 p.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybzne5ls.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Morning Hike & Campfire, for ages 7 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk to Wetlands, for children in grades preK-2, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 22, $4 per person.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature Adventures: Digging Dinosaurs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 7 and 21, $3 per person.
• Winter Bird Count, 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 9, $5.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Chickadees & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 14 and 28, $3 per person.
• Save the Eagles, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 16, $4-$5.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/places togo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. rockledgeranch.com.
JAN. 9 AND FEB. 20
Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.
APRIL 30-MAY 2
Mountain Plover Festival — Karval. Reservations required: mountainploverfestival.com.
SEPT. 4
Women’s Mountain Adventure Retreat — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tumbling River Ranch, 11117 Pine St., Grant. Go online for cost. Registration: lifes2shortfitness.com/womens-mountain-adventure-retreat.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MARCH 26
Desert Highlights Trail Running Camo — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail- running-camp.
Snow Sports
FEB. 6-14
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — 600 Park Drive, Lyons, go online for costs. Registration required: oldmanwinterrally.com/signup.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.