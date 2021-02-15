Almanac
Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Cycling
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
• Mineral Belt Trail, March 6-14.
Hiking
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Rock Pond Hike, 9 a.m. Saturday.
• Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk, noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
MARCH 20
St. Patrick’s Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen of America building, 2924 N. Beacon St. Walkers with strollers can complete course, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature Adventures: Wildlife Games, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Nature’s Classroom Home Studies: Discover Wetlands, for grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Feb. 25, $3.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
SATURDAY
Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.
Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.
BEGINNING MARCH 1
Wilderness Camping Reservations — Reservations for Rocky Mountain National Park for wilderness camping will only be taken online, beginning at 8 a.m. March 1: nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
THROUGH FEB. 28
Mountaineering Month 2021 — Hosted by YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park, with educational sessions on orienteering, winter survival skills and inclusion in the outdoors. Go online for events and costs: ymcarockies.org/ mountaineeringweekend.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
