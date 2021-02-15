almanac

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

Cycling

Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series — Registration and cost: cloudcitywheelers.com/race.

• Mineral Belt Trail, March 6-14.

Hiking

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.

• Rock Pond Hike, 9 a.m. Saturday.

• Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk, noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

MARCH 20

St. Patrick’s Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen of America building, 2924 N. Beacon St. Walkers with strollers can complete course, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Nature

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.

• Nature Adventures: Wildlife Games, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.

• Nature’s Classroom Home Studies: Discover Wetlands, for grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Feb. 25, $3.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

SATURDAY

Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.

Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.

BEGINNING MARCH 1

Wilderness Camping Reservations — Reservations for Rocky Mountain National Park for wilderness camping will only be taken online, beginning at 8 a.m. March 1: nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

Snow Sports

THROUGH FEB. 28

Mountaineering Month 2021 — Hosted by YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park, with educational sessions on orienteering, winter survival skills and inclusion in the outdoors. Go online for events and costs: ymcarockies.org/ mountaineeringweekend.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

