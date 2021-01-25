Almanac
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Paint Mines Interpretive Park, 3K, Feb. 6.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910.
• Spring Break Nature Explorers, for ages 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 22, $300. Registration required: catamountinstitute.org/summer- camps.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Chickadees & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Canvas & Cookies, for ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and Feb. 13, $30.
• Nature Adventures: Wildlife Games, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 and 18, $3.
• Junior Birding Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Feb. 6, $5.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Feb. 11 and 25, $3.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. rockledgeranch.com.
FEB. 6
Rainbow Falls Winter Waterfall Viewing — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $1 donation. Registration required: elpaso countynaturecenters.com.
FEB. 20
Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.
Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MARCH 26
Desert Highlights Trail Running Camp — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wine Country Inn, Fruita. Go online for cost. Registration: becomingultra.com/desert-highlights-trail- running-camp.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
