Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, May 22.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga and Hiking Day Retreat, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16, $75. Registration required: programs@gardenofgods.com or Angie Schirtzinger, 219-0114.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
MAY 22
Geology Walk — 8:30 a.m., Rainbow Falls, Manitou Springs. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Bird Ecology, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, $4.
• Nature Adventures: Buds & Blooms, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and May 20, $3.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Discover Wetlands, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $4.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Colors of Nature, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. May 13 and 27, $3.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Awesome Arthropods, 2-4 p.m. May 19 and 1-3 p.m. May 29, $4.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register, 520-6745, community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Fountain Creek Regional Park Eco Cache Rally, 12:30-3 p.m. May 22, $4-$5.
SATURDAY
Youth Fishing Derby — For ages 5-15, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Willow Springs Ponds, Fountain Creek Regional Park. Registration required: elpasocounty naturecenters.com.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MAY 15
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 3-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration required: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Hugo Cleanup Day, May 15.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
MAY 21
Rainbow Falls Invasive Weed Removal Day — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: elpasocountynature centers.com.
