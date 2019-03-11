ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Edith Cummings Cabin Loop, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Camper Services parking area.
• Osborn Homestead Trail, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services parking area.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Winter Track Detectives, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, visitor center.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Animals that lay Eggs, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Go for the Gold Kid’s Morning, for ages 6-11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday6, $15-$20.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Umpqua Signature Tying Class, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $125.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• 5K on St. Patrick’s Day, downtown, 10 a.m. Saturday.
WEDNESDAY
Colorado Springs Trail Run, Mountain Bike and Hike Kickoff — 6-9 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave., free; trailsendtaproom.com/trailblazers.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.