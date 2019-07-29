ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
AUG. 8-10
USA Cycling Road Masters National Championships — tinyurl.com/y6v7lc2z.
AUG. 10
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — 4:30 a.m., Pikes Peak, Pikes Peak Highway Cascade, $5-$80; tinyurl.com/yazfv3um.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Nature N’ Art, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Friendly Frogs, for ages 6 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• A Closer Peek at Bear Creek, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10, $4-$5.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
AUG. 10
Moose Fest — Speakers, workshops, family activities and more, Gould; waldencolorado.com/events.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Run for Rwanda Run/Walk 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Creek Park.
SATURDAY
Step Up for Literacy 5K — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 7 a.m., Switchback Stadium, 6303 Barnes Road, $15-$30. Registration: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
SATURDAY AND SEPT. 7
Park Clean Up — Guardians of Palmer Park — 8-11 a.m., Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road; 466-3514, gopalmerpark@gmail.com.
AUG. 10
Rainbow Falls Clean-Up Day — 9-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs. Registration: 520-6977.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.