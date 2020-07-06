ALMANAC
Masks may be required at some events and most have limited capacity. Some in-person events may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending, make sure event is still taking place.
Hiking
Colorado State Parks — Noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines, remain open; cpw.state.co.us.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Interactive Theatre Hikes for Families. Theatre Across Borders will perform “Magic in the Marsh,” 15 minute slots, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. July 18, $15.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Interactive Theatre Hikes for Families. Theatre Across Borders will perform “Magic in the Marsh,” 15 minute slots, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Saturday and July 25, $15.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Outdoor Ridge Mashup Loop Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Elk Meadow Hike, 8-11 a.m. Wednesday.
• School Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Rock, Brook Pond and Rock Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Cahill Loop Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Outlook Ridge Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday.
• Dynamite Cabin/Buffalo Rock Hike, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
• School Pond Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday.
• Sunset Hike, 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday.
• Peak View Salamander Hike, 4-6 p.m. July 13 and 20.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenof gods.com.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Buzzing Bees, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. July 16, $3.
• Reptile Roundup, 9-10:30 a.m. July 18, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Owl Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
• Owl Pellets, 2-3 p.m. July 16.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Rd. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Rd. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Tying Knots and Lashing, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
• Fly Fishing Basics, 10 a.m.-noon July 15 and July 20.
• Wilderness Skills — Leave No Trace, 3-4 p.m. July 17.
Trouts Fly Fishing Digital Classes — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Fly Fishing 101, Tuesday and July 21, $25.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Fugly Sweater Brew Run — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Boggy Draw Brewery, 3535 S. Platte Drive, Unit L, Englewood, $25-$35. Registration required: rockymountain brewruns.com/fugly-sweater.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.