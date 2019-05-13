ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet in north main parking lot.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Wildflower Walk, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.
• Full Moon Hike, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
• Owls of Rocky Mountain National Park, 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program: Birds of the Pate, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival, 3-11:30 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, $15-$30; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Kids to Park Day — Be a Scientist, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Kids to Park Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Limekiln Trailhead.
• Touch Table: Animal Tacks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Bent on Birding & Heritage Festival — A weekend of bird watching, John Martin Reservoir State Park, Hasty; bentonbirding@yahoo.com.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
RUNNING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• NORAD Trail Races, 7 a.m. Sunday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
SATURDAY
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 7:30-11 a.m., 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$55. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.