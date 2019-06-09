ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Geer Pond, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge and Lost Pond, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• School Pond and Stoner Mill, 8 a.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 8 a.m. Sunday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9:30 a.m. June 17, Black Bear Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Wildflower Walk, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.
• (Almost) Full Moon Hike, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Limeklin Trailhead, children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
SATURDAY
CannaVenture Hike — 1-6 p.m., Catamount Trail, 11195 Hondo Ave., Green Mountain Falls, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3q93h4b.
Nature
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Father’s Day with the Wolves, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $15-$35.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Roving Naturalist, 5-6 p.m. Friday, Campground.
• Fireside Talk — Black Bears, 6 p.m. Friday, Site 19.
• Slithering Snakes, for ages 8 and older, 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center Meeting Room.
• Ask a Naturalist, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Camper Services Outdoor Education Office.
• Butterfly Bonanza, for ages 6 and older, 11-11:45 a.m. June 17, Visitor Center.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
FIBArk — First in Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Riverside Park, Salida; fibark.com.
Outdoor skills
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Gone Fishing Event — Family events, Bass Pro Shop, 13012 Bass Pro Drive, free; basspro.com/shop/en/gone-fishing.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Rosie Run 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Creek Park.
• Braveheart 5K, 7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park.
• Starlight Spectacular, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Garden of the Gods Visitor Center.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Runs, 6 p.m. June 17, Monument.