ALMANAC

Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Cycling

Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Geer Pond, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Lost Pond Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge and Lost Pond, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• School Pond and Stoner Mill, 8 a.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Aspen Trail, 8 a.m. Sunday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Osborn Homestead, 9:30 a.m. June 17, Black Bear Trailhead.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.

• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.

• Wildflower Walk, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.

• (Almost) Full Moon Hike, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Limeklin Trailhead, children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

SATURDAY

CannaVenture Hike — 1-6 p.m., Catamount Trail, 11195 Hondo Ave., Green Mountain Falls, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3q93h4b.

Nature

Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

• Father’s Day with the Wolves, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $15-$35.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.

• Roving Naturalist, 5-6 p.m. Friday, Campground.

• Fireside Talk — Black Bears, 6 p.m. Friday, Site 19.

• Slithering Snakes, for ages 8 and older, 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center Meeting Room.

• Ask a Naturalist, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Camper Services Outdoor Education Office.

• Butterfly Bonanza, for ages 6 and older, 11-11:45 a.m. June 17, Visitor Center.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FIBArk — First in Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Riverside Park, Salida; fibark.com.

Outdoor skills

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Gone Fishing Event — Family events, Bass Pro Shop, 13012 Bass Pro Drive, free; basspro.com/shop/en/gone-fishing.

RUNNING

Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.

Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.

Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Rosie Run 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Creek Park.

• Braveheart 5K, 7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park.

• Starlight Spectacular, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Garden of the Gods Visitor Center.

• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Runs, 6 p.m. June 17, Monument.

