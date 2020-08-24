Almanac
Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Colorado State Parks — Non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open; cpw.state.co.us.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Sunset Photography Hike with Mike Pach, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, $20.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Cheesman Ranch Hike, 9 a.m.-1 p.m Wednesday.
• Peak View Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Discovery Walk, 3-5 p.m. Friday.
• Sunset Hike, 7-9 p.m. Friday.
• Salamander Hike, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Wildflower Walk, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Monarch Magic, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
• Nature Adventures: Spinning Spiders, for ages 3-6, with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Colorful Caterpillars, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Sept. 10, $3.
• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, geared towards students in kindergarten-grade 2, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 11, $4.
• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, $5 donation.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolf education.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fly-Fishing Basics, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
SUNDAY
Run to the Shine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 8:30 a.m., 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Go online for entry fees. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Tails & Ales Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Dry Dock Brewing, north dock, 2801 Tower Road, Aurora, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/tails-and-ales.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
