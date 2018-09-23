Almanac
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Stoner Mill, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Wildflower Walk/Hike, 9 a.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Elk Hike, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nature
ONGOING
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program — 720 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins. Registration: Carin Avila, 1-970-484-7756, rmrp.org.
• Identification: Buteos, Eagles and Vultures, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $60.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Mountain Men, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Mueller in Gold, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Little Wonders: Great Grasshoppers, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Night Sky Program, 7:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Outdoor skills
FRIDAY
Streamer Tying Demo — 7-9 p.m., The Clubhouse, 409 Main St., Suite 202, Frisco; tinyurl.com/ycdoneyk.
Running
ONGOING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com .
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.
• Colorado Springs Marathon, 7 a.m. Saturday, Acacia Park.
• S’more Adventure Race, 8 a.m. Saturday, Camp Shady Brook YMCA, Deckers.
• D4.9K Run/Walk & 49 Yard Dash, 9 a.m. Saturday, Falcon High School Stadium.
• Fall Series I, Kids Fall Series I, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, North Monument Valley Park.
Volunteering
ONGOING
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: Paula, 520-6745, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• Creek Week Kickoff, 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration: fountaincreekweek.com.
Listings on space-available basis.