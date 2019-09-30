SOAKING
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
SATURDAY
National Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day — 9 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, free. Registration: elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
SATURDAY
Farish Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club and the Air Force Academy Outdoor Recreation Center, start between 8 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Conference Center, 12005 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Large-wheeled strollers will have some difficulty, wheelchairs not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Amanda Burkhart, 333-4475.
Nature
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Weekend Raptor Talks, 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays, free.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Outstanding Owls, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Outdoor skills
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Off-Grid Expo — Camping, climbing, cycling and fishing vendors, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden, $8-$15; offgridexpo.com.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• 5K Survivors Run & Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Loop Plaza.
• Healing Together 5/10K, 10 a.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park.
• Fall Series I, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center.
• Kids Fall Series I, noon Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center.
Volunteering
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required.
• Creek Week Cleanup, 9-11 a.m. Saturday; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
