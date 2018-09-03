ALMANAC
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
SATURDAY
Silver Cliff-Cañon City MTB Tour — 7:30 a.m., meet at Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $40. Registration required by Thursday: 310-0529.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• School Pond and Stoner Mill, 9 a.m. Thursday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Elk Bugling, 6 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
• Hike with a Naturalist: Chasm Lake, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $50.
Nature
ONGOING
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Adventures: Itsy Bitsy Spider, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Honey Harvest Extraction, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, free.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Outdoor skills
ONGOING
Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.
• Fly Fishing for Beginners, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.
Running
ONGOING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com .
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
SUNDAY
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure — Garden of the Gods Park and Rock Ledge Ranch, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: komencoloradosouth.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd., $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: Paula, 520-6745, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• Volunteer Environmental Education Leader Training, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
