Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
ONGOING
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
SUNDAY
Monarch Crest Crank — Ride one of the elite mountain bike trails, Salida, $75. Registration: monarchcrestcrank.com.
Hiking
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Cahill Cabin, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Ecology Hike, 9 a.m. Friday, Visitor Center patio.
• Children’s Sensory Hike, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Elk Bugling, 6 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
ONGOING
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program — 720 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins. Registration: Carin Avila, 1-970-484-7756, rmrp.org.
• Anatomy and Physiology, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $60.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Mountain Men, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors — Animal Talk, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Fall Night Sky for Beginners, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, $3-$4.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Parties for Park, see what’s new in your local parks, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 520-6983.
• Kids’ Saturday Lunch and Learn, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $10-$15.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
ONGOING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along midland trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.
• UCCS 5th Annual Trek the Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, UCCS North Campus.
• PawtoberFest Run/Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Park.
• Pony Express, 8 a.m. Sunday, Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
• Be Ovary Aware, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, America the Beautiful Park.
• Stop, Drop and Run, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Fox Run Park, Monument.
SUNDAY
Dam Run — 7-9:30 a.m., Castlewood Canyon State Park, 2989 S. Colorado 83, Franktown, $40-$50. Register:tinyurl.com/y8cpgagk.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at Mark Reyner Stables — Help special needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in visitor center, do groundskeeping, lead tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: Paula, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• Volunteer Environment Education Leader Training, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
