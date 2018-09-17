Almanac
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
SATURDAY
Silver Cliff-Cañon City MTB Tour — 7:30 a.m., meet at Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $40. Registration required by ThursdaySept. 20: 310-0529.
Hiking
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Preacher’s Hollow, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Ecology Hike, 9 a.m. Friday, Visitor Center Patio.
• Fall Tree Hike, 1 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. Sunday, Black Bear Trailhead.
SATURDAY
Farish Recreation Area Walk — Hosted by the Air Force Academy Outdoor Recreation Center and the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Conference Center, 12005 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Large-wheeled strollers can complete the courses with difficulty, but wheelchairs are not recommended, free; 591-8193, Amanda Burkhart, 333-4475.
Horses
SATURDAY
Boots and Bling — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 5 p.m., 3254 Paseo Road. Tickets: cstrc.org.
ONGOING
Nature
ONGOING
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road, $3-$8 admission; rockledgeranch.com.
• Powwow, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Raptor I.D., 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5-$8.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Explorers: Scaly or Slimy? Reptiles and Amphibians, for ages 4-5 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program, 7 p.m. Wednesday, free.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, free entrance.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Full Moon Feeding Tour, 3:45 p.m. Friday and Sunday, $30, $15 for ages 3-11.
• Full Moon Tour, 6 p.m. Saturday, $30, $15 for ages 8-11.
SATURDAY
Cat-on-Tap — To benefit Catamount Institute, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Catamount Institute at the Beidleman Environmental Center, 740 W. Caramillo St., $45. Reservations: 471-0910, ext. 106; tinyurl.com/yanwfkrc.
Running
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.
• Full Moon Run, 8 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
• Hot to Trot, 8 a.m. Sunday, Pueblo.
• Race Against Suicide, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, El Pomar Youth Sports Park.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
