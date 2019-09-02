ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — Hike with a naturalist, 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
• Loomis Lake, Saturday.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Birding for Beginners 101, classroom, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 12, field trips, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sept. 21, $50-$60.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Honey Harvest Extraction Demonstration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $1.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• UCCS Rust-Buster Meet, 5K College Women, 8K College Men, 9 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Race for the Cure 5K, 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Garden of the Gods.
• Strides for Epilepsy 5K, 10 a.m. Sunday, Memorial Park.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing and work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: Paula, 520-6745, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• Volunteer Environmental Education Leader Training, noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday.
