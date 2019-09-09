almanac

ALMANAC

Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Cycling

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Bike Festival — Group rides, bike films, chainless race, bike parade, Salida; salidachamber.org.

Hiking

CannaVenture Hikes — Free. Register: cannaventure.org.

• Elk Falls Overlook, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Staunton State Park, Pine.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Rock Pond and Canyon, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rock Pond Trailhead.

• Buffalo Rock, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Preacher’s Hollow, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.

• Ranger Ridge and Stoner Mill, 8 a.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Cahill, 10 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Dynamite Cabin, 3 p.m. Sunday, Grouse Mountain.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.

• Geology Hike, 9 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Florissant Fossil Beds Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-noon and finish by 3 p.m., Visitor Center, 15807 Teller County Road, Florissant. Walking sticks advised, large-wheeled strollers can complete, wheelchairs can not complete, no pets allowed, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Nature

Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Classes — 720 East Vine Drive, Fort Collins, $60. Registration: 1-970-484-7756, rmrp.org.

• Construction of a Predator — Anatomy and Physiology, Saturday.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.

• Wolves, 7 a.m. Sept. 16, Amphitheater.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Things that Smell, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.

• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, for children in grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.

• Fall Bird County, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Webelos Scout Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $4 per badge.

Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

RUNNING

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run, 6 p.m. Friday, Red Leg Brewing.

• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Friday, Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

• 4.9K Walk/Run, 9 a.m. Saturday, Falcon High School.

• PawtoberFest 5K Run/Walk 2M, 10 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Park.

• Pony Express 15M, 8 a.m. Sunday, Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.

• Strides for Epilepsy 5K, 10 a.m. Sunday, 5KMemorial Park.

Volunteering

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: Paula, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.

• Volunteer Environmental Education Leader Training, noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday.

