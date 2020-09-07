Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.
• Sunset Photography Hike with Mike Pach, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $20.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Nobel Cabin Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Outlook Ridge Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
• Osborn Cabin Loop Hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• International Forest Bathing Day Walk and Art, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Wapiti Trail Hike, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
• Grouse Mountain Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Rock Pond Hike, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Preacher's Hollow, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 15.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/contact-us.
• Outdoor Classroom, small-groups outdoor science classes for all grade levels, $150. For dates, locations and registration, call or go online.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Colorful Caterpillars, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, geared towards students in kindergarten-grade 2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
• Fall Bird Count, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $5 donation.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Tracking and Trailing, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
• Owls Patio Talk, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
• Pond Safari, 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for times. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Nymphing School, Saturday, $250.
• Beginner Fly-Fishing, Saturday-Sunday, $495.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.