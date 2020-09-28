Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure the event is taking place.
Cycling
OCT. 11
Elephant Rock Ride — Parker; rollmassif.com/elephantrock.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.
• Walk with Women of the West, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared towards grades Pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Cheesman Ranch and Lost Still, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FRIDAY
Harvest Moon Storytelling Hike — 7:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration required: 520-6977, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Creepy Creatures, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Oct. 15, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Discover the Wetlands, geared towards grades 3-6, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 16 and 30, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
• 2s &3s Outdoors: Squirrel Stories, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Oct. 8 and 22, $3 per person.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, geared towards grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9, $4 per person.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 10, $5 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom: Map & Compass Skills, geared towards grades 5-12, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 31, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
THURSDAY
International Fly Fishing Virtual Film Festival — 7 p.m., $15. Registration required: flyfilmfest.com.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
OCT. 19
Sno Jets Ski and Social Club Annual Membership Meeting — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $10. Registration required: snojets.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.