Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.
• Walk with Women of the West, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 3, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Elk Meadow and Peak View Pond, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Cahill and Buffalo Rock, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-11 a.m. Friday.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Outlook Ridge Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Aspen Hike, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Grouse Mountain Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Sunset Hike, 7-9 p.m. Sunday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Cheesman Ranch and Lost Still, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 29.
• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Creepy Creatures, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 and 15, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Discover the Wetlands, geared towards grades 3-6, 9-11 a.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 30, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Horns and Antlers Patio Talk, 10-11 a.m. Friday.
• Nature Crafts, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
• Elk Patio Talk, 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
• Aspen Coloring, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Aspen Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fly-Fishing Basics, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for times. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Pike School, Saturday, $325.
Volunteering
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; fountaincreekweek.com.
• Creek Week Kickoff, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Cleanup runs through Oct. 4.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.