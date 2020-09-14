Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Cycling
SATURDAY
Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day — 9-11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, free. Registration required: 520-6977, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Preacher’s Hollow, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Ranger Ridge and Stoner Mill, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Cahill Loop Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Elk Bugling Hike, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
• Brook/Rock Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Preacher’s Hollow Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Peak View Wildlife Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Buffalo Rock Hike, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Dark Sky and Fall Equinox Walk, 8:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Bear Creek Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8-11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., Bear Creek Park Pavilion No. 5, 2002 Creek Crossing St. Walking sticks recommended, strollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $5 per badge activity.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Elk Touch Table, 2-3 p.m. Sunday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly-Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for times. Registration: 303-733-1434.
• Carp School, Saturday, $250.
• Streamer School, Saturday and Oct. 10, $325.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MONDAY
Run Up to Creek Week Virtual 5K Run/Walk — $30. Registration required: fountaincreekweek.com.
SATURDAY
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, 9 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
Snow Sports
SATURDAY-OCT. 10
Snowshape Winter Fitness Series — For skiers, snowboards and winter sports enthusiasts, 8-9 a.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $17 per session, $64 for all sessions. Registration required: redrocksonline.com.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.