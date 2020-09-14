almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.

Cycling

SATURDAY

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day — 9-11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, free. Registration required: 520-6977, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Hiking

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Preacher’s Hollow, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Ranger Ridge and Stoner Mill, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Cahill Loop Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Elk Bugling Hike, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Brook/Rock Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Preacher’s Hollow Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Peak View Wildlife Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Buffalo Rock Hike, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Dark Sky and Fall Equinox Walk, 8:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Bear Creek Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8-11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., Bear Creek Park Pavilion No. 5, 2002 Creek Crossing St. Walking sticks recommended, strollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Nature

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Girl Scout Badge Event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $5 per badge activity.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Elk Touch Table, 2-3 p.m. Sunday.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Trouts Fly-Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for times. Registration: 303-733-1434.

• Carp School, Saturday, $250.

• Streamer School, Saturday and Oct. 10, $325.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

MONDAY

Run Up to Creek Week Virtual 5K Run/Walk — $30. Registration required: fountaincreekweek.com.

SATURDAY

Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, 9 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.

Snow Sports

SATURDAY-OCT. 10

Snowshape Winter Fitness Series — For skiers, snowboards and winter sports enthusiasts, 8-9 a.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $17 per session, $64 for all sessions. Registration required: redrocksonline.com.

