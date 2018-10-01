ALMANAC
Cycling
ONGOING
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
SATURDAY
Take a Kid Mountain Biking — 9 a.m.-noon, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3bol33.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at north main parking lot.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Elk Hike, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
ONGOING
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Adventures: Sensational Seeds, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Friends of Florissant Fossil Beds’ Fine Art Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Visitor Center; fossilbeds.org.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Running
ONGOING
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along midland trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• The Great Pumpkin Races, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Venetucci Farm.
• Bringing Hope 5K/10K, 9 a.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park.
• XTERRA Marathon of Trail Races, 8 a.m. Sunday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
• Rim to Rim Royal Gorge Half Marathon, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Royal Gorge Bridge.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.