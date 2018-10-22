almanac
ALMANAC

Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Cycling

ONGOING

Colorado Springs Bike Swap — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.

Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.

Hiking

ONGOING

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Stoner Mill, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Rock Pond to Rock Canyon, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center patio.

Nature

ONGOING

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Pumpkin Carving Party, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $5 per pumpkin.

• Jack-o-Lantern Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $5.

Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.

Running

ONGOING

Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.

Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.

Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Mountain Brewery.

• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Manitou Springs.

• YMCA Creepy Crawl, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Palmer Lake.

• Fall Series III and Kids Fall Series III, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Ute Valley Park.

SATURDAY

Canya Cañon 5K and 5-mile Trail Race — To benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, 11 a.m., Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canon Road, go online for registration prices: tinyurl.com/y6u5am7b..

Volunteering

ONGOING

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.

Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.

Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

