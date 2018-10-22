ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Bike Swap — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Stoner Mill, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Rock Pond to Rock Canyon, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center patio.
Nature
ONGOING
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Pumpkin Carving Party, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $5 per pumpkin.
• Jack-o-Lantern Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $5.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
ONGOING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Mountain Brewery.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Manitou Springs.
• YMCA Creepy Crawl, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Palmer Lake.
• Fall Series III and Kids Fall Series III, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Ute Valley Park.
SATURDAY
Canya Cañon 5K and 5-mile Trail Race — To benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, 11 a.m., Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canon Road, go online for registration prices: tinyurl.com/y6u5am7b..
Volunteering
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.