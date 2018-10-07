Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• A Sonic Listening Walk, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, free.
State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Homestead Hike, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Elk Hike, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY
Stetson Hills-Sand Creek Trail Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Stetson Hills Division of Colorado Springs Police Department, 4110 Tutt Blvd. Wheelchairs will have some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
ONGOING
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors — Dawdling Ducks, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Nature Journaling, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
SATURDAY
Fall Harvest Festival — To benefit Bear Creek Nature Center with music, food vendors, pumpkin patch and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 200, free admission; 520-6388.
Running
ONGOING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and register: pprrun.org.
• Tiger Classic, 8 a.m. Saturday, South Monument Valley Park.
• TESSA’S Survivors 5K Run & Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park.
• Fall Series II and Kids Fall Series, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
