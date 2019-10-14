Almanac
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.grass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
WEDNESDAY
Fall Community Bike Ride — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo, free; 549-2414, marketing@hikeandlearn.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Rock Canyon, 9 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center parking lot.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Junior Ranger Ecosystems Hike, for ages 7-12, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, visitor center.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Nature
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Weekend Raptor Talks, 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays, free.
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Classes — 720 East Vine Drive, Fort Collins, $60. Registration: 1-970-484-7756, rmrp.org.
• Identification: Falcons, Harriers, Accipters, Saturday.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Junior Bird Club, for ages 8-15, begins 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $25 for six club meetings.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Kids’ Morning at Bear Creek: Becoming Invisible, for ages 6-11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $15-$20.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
RUNNING
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/ TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Fall Series II and Kids Fall Series II, 10:30 a.m., noon for kids run, Sunday, North Monument Valley Park.
SATURDAY
The Gallop 5K — 7 a.m. registration, run at 8 a.m., Garden of the Gods and Rock Ledge Ranch, $35 in advance, $45 at event; gallop5k.com.
Volunteering
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
