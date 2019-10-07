ALMANAC
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Nature and Wildlife Discover Center — 9112 Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Autumn Full Moon Hike, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Dragonfly Pond, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dragonfly Trailhead.
• Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. Thursday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Trees Nature Walk, 1 p.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Grouse Mountain Overlook, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Kids Earth Sensory Hike, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Elk Bugling, 5 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Leaf Me Alone, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Homeschool Fridays: World of Water, for children in grades 1-4, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
• Girl Scouts Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.
RUNNING
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60- minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• UCCS XC Open Men 8K, Women 5K, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Monument Valley Park North.
• The Cheyenne Mountain Run, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Runs, 6 p.m. Sunday, Manitou Brewing, Lost Friend Brewing and Fossil Craft Beer.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Sunday, Manitou Springs.
Snow sports
WEDNESDAY
Showing of “Winterland” — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $7 for ages 16 and younger; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
