ALMANAC
Cycling
ONGOING
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at north main parking lot.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
CSU-Pueblo Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Colorado State University-Pueblo, Occhiate Student Center, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo. Wheelchairs will have some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
ONGOING
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program — 720 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins. Registration: Carin Avila, 1-970-484-7756, rmrp.org.
• Identification: Owls, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $60.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Dinosaurs, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $4.
Outdoor skills
ONGOING
Trouts Flying Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Bugs for Beginners, 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, $25.
Running
ONGOING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
NOV. 10
Bear Run — To benefit the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, 10 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/yd6z6k5n.
Snow sports
ONGOING
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Showing of Warren Miller’s “Faces of Winter” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24.75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
